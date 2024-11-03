THE DISCUSSIONS OVER REPARATIONS

The final communique of the Commonwealth meeting in Apia has agreed that there will be discussions on the question of reparatory justice on slavery. This is a vexing question that has dogged the British government for decades and now has come to a head. While there is not an agreement on reparations, the beginning is the discussion. Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister of The Bahamas said he is confident that the British will come around to the point. There will be a report commissioned at the UK/Caricom forum next year in London, Following the report there will be a summit between the British and the Caricom countries on the issues.