WE DO NOT SUPPORT TRUMP AND NO BAHAMIAN SHOULD

The American general election takes place on Tuesday 5 November 2024. That happens also to be Guy Fawkes Day, the name applied to the date when the Catholics tried to overthrow the British Governmt by blowing up Parliament. We digress. Donald Trump threatens to come back and up end the world order. He must be stopped. All Bahamians with a vote in the United States should not and must not vote for a racist, misogynist and anarchist at heart. We do not support his return. That’s all that needs to be said.