DAROLD MILLER IS GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

The talk show host Darold Miller is now a part of the ages. In a grand funeral and set of memorial tributes over the last weeks since his death, he has been lionized as a towering media figure with a great legacy. The funeral at the Bahamas Faith Mission Auditorium on Thursday 31 October 2024 was attended by cabinet ministers and two former Prime Ministers. Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, spoke for the party when he said that Darold Miller transformed talk radio that drove the results for the PLP in the 2002 general election.