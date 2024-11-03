THE STORY OF THE CASE THAT SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN

Kirk Cornish, the PLP MP for North Abaco, is a free man, following the total discharge by a jury of charges against him on Thursday 31st October 204. He was found not guilty on all counts of rape and assault.

The case was a tissue of lies from the start. It should never been brought.

Imagine Mr. Cornish had the resources to fight these bogus charges but others who are in this position where the DPP seems to take the position even in the face of sloppy evidence and a sloppy investigation to bring someone before the courts, ruin their reputations and say let the jury decide.

Then they do not even say “ oops we are sorry”

The investigators knew that the this was a woman who would confess to sleeping with to other people while in a live in relationship with the MP and one of them was a relative. Yet they proceeded with the case. Shameful.

Mr. Cornish should think about suing these people for malicious prosecution.

It is most unfortunate what has happened to this man’s reputation for something that was clearly a tissue of lies and a case that amounted to political black mail.

So sad.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 2 November 2024 up to midnight: 546,750;

Number of hits for the month up to Saturday 2 November 2024 up to midnight: 3,330,621;

Number of hits for the year 2024 up to Saturday 2 November 2024 up to midnight: 14,432,986;