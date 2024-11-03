THE TRIBUNE CAN STUFF IT

The Tribune’s editorial of Friday 24 August 2024 claimed that the job of addressing the bad judgement in the United States in favour of the failed developer of Bahamar was that of the Prime Minister not that of the Chairman of the Party. Now The Tribune wants to tell us how to run the PLP. Left to them they would have the Duane Sandses, Jeanne Thompsons and Michael Pintards of this world attack the PLP and we say nothing or get the Prime Minister embroiled in a private dispute. The attacks were on the PLP and the PLP Chairman responded. The problem is what Mr. Mitchell said stung these folks to the point that they went crying to mama and saying: look what Fred Mitchell said about us. Fred Mitchell said this in a voice note on Friday 1 November 2024: “if you attack me, or besmirch me, be prepared for ballistic missiles and I hope you have an iron dome.” That’s it folks. In other words, The Tribune can go stuff it.