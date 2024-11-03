JEANNE THOMSPSON SHOULD STICK TO KNITTING

Every once in a while, the deeply cranky curmudgeon Jeanne Thompson, the former Judge, raises from her retirement knitting to interfere in things that are none of her business. Her favourite target is Fred Mitchell. Really sad these morbid preoccupations these people have. Anyway, she got what she was looking for from the Chairman of the PLP. Fred Mitchell told the cranky judge to stick to her knitting and butt out. She called him crass because he debunked a bogus judgment by an American judge in favour of the failed Bahamar developer. A judgment is just another opinion. There is nothing sacrosanct about it nor undiplomatic about attacking a judgment. Her comment is a matron’s idea of pedagogy.