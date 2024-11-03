DIPLOMATIC WEKK BEGINS IN FREEPORT

Sunday 3 November 2024, that is today, marks the beginning of diplomatic week in The Bahamas. This is a time set aside every year when all of our diplomats from around the world return to the capital for consultations and briefings and the Prime Minister gets to address the foreign diplomatic corps, meaning all those who are accredited to The Bahamas from foreign states. The event began with a church service at First Baptist Church in Freeport and will continue throughout the week at the Grand Lucayan Hotel.