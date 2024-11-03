CONGRATULATIONS TO MICHAEL FOUNTAIN

It’s been ten years since Michael Fountain, a Bahamian abroad, has been the Honourary Consul for The Bahamas in Chicago and the state of Illinois. It was a cutting edge appointment and a most successful one. In the ten years, the work of the consulate has gone from strength to strength. His outreach in the community has been outstanding and he has come to be the go to Bahamian in the state of Illinois. We in the capital rely on him for advice and counsel on the public policy of the United States as it applies in that part of the United States to Bahamians abroad. Mr. Fountain was recently honoured in Chicago at a banquet for his work.

Congratulations to Michael Fountain, Honourary Consul of The Bahamas in Chicago. In the top photo: from left Michael Ellis Fountain, Avery Slade Fountain, Miles Aaron Fountain and Rea Woods. The event was hosted by the alma mater of Mr Fountain Loyola University Chicago, on 24 October 2024. It was attended by almost 200 stakeholders representing the city’s business, government, energy, technology and arts sectors. The occasion was to mark 10 years as Honourary Consul. This is a remarkable job and a job well done. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell sent a video of congratulations for the occasion. The bottom shows other Bahamians in Chicago who joined the celebrations.