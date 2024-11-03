A SUCESSFUL COMMONWEALTH MEETING

Prime Minister Philip Davis with the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell returned to The Bahamas last week following a successful trip to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Apia, Samoa. The Prime Minister was able to accomplish all the objectives of the visit: the successful completion of the term of Baroness Patricia Scotland on acceptable and dignified terms, the election of a new Secretary General for the Commonwealth Shirley Betchwey of Ghana, and agreements on reparatory justice on slavery and climate change. Congratulations.