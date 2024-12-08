NEW COMMISSIONER APPOINTED

Congratulations to Shanta Knowles, the new Commissioner of Police, who gets to be the first woman to run a mainly male Royal Bahamas Police Force. The Prime Minister reached down into the middle and decided to start afresh with an unknown commodity. It is a daring gamble. Let us hope that this quietens the noise in the public which though it is largely unjustified and contrived, it is what it is. Here is the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office in support of Commissioner Knowles: