POLICE COMMISSIONER RESIGNS

The country has fallen for it again. Ever since this bogus indictment was issued by the US, the country has been in full flighted retreat. The folks have accepted lock stock and barrel what was said and written. No one cares for due process, nor an explanation of how fantastical the claims. No hear the other side. The net result now is the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander brought back by the PLP to get things right in the force has fallen on his sword. He has done so unceremoniously and now he is gone. We have to remember that on election night, Dion Smith our then MP was arrested without notice by the new FNM government before they took office on a totally bogus charge. No one knew our names and took our phone calls. Now that this deed is done, we have to remember it’s only a hop step and jump back to the future.