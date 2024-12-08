THE RACIST UBP GODS MUST BE SMILING

Sir Stafford Sands would be proud of Shanendon Cartwright

Imagine this, the United Bahamian Party, the racist leaders that ruled The Bahamas up to 1967 are all dead and gone as is the party itself. However, it rules from the grave. A young black man in the person of Shanendon Cartwright, from a PLP household, is now officially a representative of the UBP. He and the nephew of the last UBP leader joined hands to trash the history of The Bahamas by throwing the mace out of the window of the House on 4 December 2024. The UBP gods must be smiling. Well done boy.