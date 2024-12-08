THE EFEFCT ON THE FORCE OF THE NEW LEADERSHIP

Harold Longly who used to be the Manager of the Royal Bank of Canada Main Branch in the days when that job meant something told the story of what he noticed about when a female took over leadership positions in the bank. The males in the office steadily started to leave the job. We must avoid this at all costs with this new appointment by shoring up our decision with our interactions with the innards of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. This must work..