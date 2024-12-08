PINTARD KNOCKS SHONEL TO THE CURB FOR A FOXY DOCTOR

Shonel Ferguson who is the defeated FNM candidate for Fox Hill thought that she had the nomination for Fox Hill for the FNM all wrapped up for the next general election. She has kept the fire burning for them since 2021, attending all the functions and making the rounds. She did one better, she stacked the deck for Micheal Pintard and made it so that every delegate from the Fox Hill area for the FNM Convention on 1 June 2024 was a Pintard vote. Guess what? In a sign of the kind of man the Leader of the Opposition is, he has trashed Shonel and given the nomination to a neophyte, one Dr. Nicholas Fox. He has already started campaigning in Fox Hill. John Pinder is going around with him and bearing gifts of grocery.