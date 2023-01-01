NONSENSE  ABOUT FTX GIFTS  TO BE RETURNED 

There was a headline last week in the Bahamian press about a statement made by FTX in Bankruptcy in the United States.  It said that the bankrupt company as it is now headed would be seeking to claw back the political and other charitable donations made by its previous owner Sam Bankman Fried, now on charges of fraud.  Local press said that the charities in The Bahamas were alarmed.  Let us reassure these charities and political parties, there is no chance in hell that those donations can be clawed back.  The previous management had the right to give charitable donations and did.  Once the donations were given as unrestricted gifts, then there is no chance of getting them back. The statement was stupid as it was nonsense. In any event how in God’s name is an American court going to get money back from Bahamian charities?

