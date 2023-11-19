PETER NYGARD IS GOING TO JAIL AND SO IS BANKMAN FRIED

Peter Nygard, the sleaze bag, that used to have a house in Lyford Cay, is now in big trouble. Last week a Canadian court convicted him of assaulting young girls in his capture. The FNM was trying to tie this to the PLP but the Prime Minister Philip Davis said far as he knew Mr. Nygard had contacts with both political sides in The Bahamas. But may he rot in jail all the same. Meanwhile another resident of The Bahamas is going to jail. Sam Bankman Fried who was busy giving away money down in The Bahamas is convicted as well of giving away other people’s money aka stealing. He is going to be put away for a while we would guess.