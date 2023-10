PRIME MINISTER AND POPE: Philip Davis became the third Bahamian Prime Minister to meet with the head of the Roman Catholic Church. The first was Lynden Pindling in 1979 in Nassau with Pope John Paul II. The second was Perry Christie with Pope Francis in the Vatican in 2013. The third is now Philip Davis who met the Pope Francis in a private audience in the Vatican on 14 October 2023. Our photo of the week.