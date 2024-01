PHOTO OF THE WEEK

MAJORITY RULE DAY: The leaders of the country showed up at Zion Baptist Church to mark the 57th anniversary of Majority Rule in The Bahamas on Wednesday 10 January 2024. In the front row Ministers Michael Halkitis, Fred Mitchell, Mrs. Cecila Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Governor General Cynthia Pratt.