PHOTO OF THE WEEK

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS MEETS THE ALVIN AILEY DANCERS: the signature piece of the Ailey Dance Company is the work Revelations. In it, Mr. Ailey was able to capture his boyhood experiences with the church in his native small town in Texas and take them to the stage. We are seeking to replicate that experience by taking Junkanoo to the stage. The Prime Minister’s government announced last week a school for the performing arts, and this visit to Ailey was to see how it can be done. Our photo of the week Prime Minister Davis backstage at Ailey in Miami at the Arsht Centre 2 February 2024.