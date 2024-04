PHOTO OF THE WEEK

A FAREWELL TO DAI: the Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli takes her leave of The Bahamas on the evening of 10 April 2024 after three years as China’s representative in The Bahamas. She did a good job and we wish her well. Thank you. Our photo of the week as we bid farewell to Ambassador Dai at the British Colonial Hotel in the presence of the Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis and Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, 5 April 2024. Our photo of the week.