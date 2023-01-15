PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE CABINET AT LUNCH NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith (centre) hosted the Annual Luncheon for Cabinet, Wednesday, 11 January in the Coral Room of Margaritaville Beach Resort.   Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis (centre left) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper (centre right) were in attendance.  Also pictured in the front row: Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis (left) and Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin (right).   Immediately behind, from left: Hon. Alfred Sears, Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Hon. Keith Bell, Hon. Ginger Moxey, Hon. Clay Sweeting, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, and Hon. Basil McIntosh.  Third row, from left: Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Hon. Myles LaRoda, Hon. Wayne Munroe, and Hon. Michael Halkitis.  (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs). Our photo of the week.

