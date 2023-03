ALL THE GOVERNMENT MEN: Roosevelt Curry of Grand Cay must have been a pretty important man, because at his memorial service on Thursday 2 March 2023, you had the Prime Minister Philip Davis, the former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, former Minister and now Senator Darren Henfield, former Speaker of the House Alvin Smith and former Minister Kenneth Russell with Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister at the Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport. Our photo of the week. 2 March 2023