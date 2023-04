CARICOM VICTORY: the boys under 17 4×100 relay winners in the 50th version of the Carifta Games held in Nassau at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium. They thrilled the crowd with their victory. So our photo of the week. Trent Ford, Andrew Brown, Cayden Smith and Ishmael Rolle won a GOLD medal in a time of 41.55 seconds. Pictured are Ford, left, Brown, Rolle, and Smith. PHOTO: Dante Carrer.