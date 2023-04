JACKS BAY DEVELOPMENT AND THE PM: From Trinidad at a conference on crime to Rock Sound, Eleuthera where he turned the soil to commission the development of Jack’s Bay Resort in Rock Sound, Eleuthera. This has been the project of Sir Franklin Wilson for years and now its looks like it’s a go. The PM was there with the Deputy Prime Minister and the MP for South Eleuthera Clay Sweeting to start the process. Our photo of the week.