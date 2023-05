IN HONOUR OF THE FALLEN: 10 May 1980 four Bahamian marines lost their lives in the sinking of the HMBS Flamingo by Cuban Migs off the coast of Ragged Island. The anniversary of the sinking was marked by observances by the RBDF in Rawson Square on Wednesday 10 May 2023. May they rest in peace. Our photo of the week is the stamp issued in their honour in 2013.