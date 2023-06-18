PINTARD IS FRANTIC OVER THE BUDGET

The late Paul Adderley had an interesting expression once when in the House of Assembly. He was referring to Henry Bostwick, then Leader of the Opposition, and his  jumping from party to party.  He called Mr. Bostwick a peripatetic political jack in the box.  That seems apt for Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, who makes  a nuisance of himself in the House of Assembly jumping up on false points of order to make speeches when he does not agree with what he hears from the PLP side.  The PLP has to find a way to deal with him,  The House is for debates not interruptions on silly points. That’s what has been happening during the current budget debate and the public is sick of it

