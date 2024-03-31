PINTARD WANTS TO CALL A CONVENTION

Speaking on a radio talk show last week, Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition Free National Movement says that he hopes that by 17 September 2024, the convention of the Free National Movement will be history. Translation, a convention will be held and left to him by mid-September. He said all positions including his own will be open. Mr. Pintard was challenged by Desmond Bannister, the former Deputy Prime Minister, to call a convention after factional fighting took place within the party last year. Mr. Pintard has privately boasted that his putative challenger for the job Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, cannot in any way win the leadership of the FNM, because he has no support in the FNM. We will now see for sure.