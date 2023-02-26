PLP SAYS NO TO IMMIGRATION COMMITTEE REQUEST

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Tribune image of the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition on 22 February 2023

The Progressive Liberal Party voted against the Select Committee request of the Opposition Free National Movement in the House of Assembly on Monday 20 February 2023.  The PLP’s Chairman issued the following statement:

Immediate Release 

February 20th, 2023 

Statement from the Progressive Liberal Party on voting against the FNM Select Committee on Immigration

The Progressive Liberal Party thanks the Prime Minister and the parliamentary caucus for remaining focused on their agenda and not allowing themselves to be distracted by Opposition histrionics. 

The PLP believes that a Select Committee on Immigration would have been a waste of valuable resources and time when the Bahamian people are seeking action on immigration rather than more investigations.

Now is the time to implement The National Framework on Immigration, which has three key pillars: enforcement, border control, and international cooperation.

 The PLP applauds the Prime Minister for taking strong action and for prioritizing the protection of our borders. The party will remain focused on our mandate and urges all Bahamians of goodwill to support our administration in this effort..

This Week's Posts

THE PLP NATIONAL GENERAL COUNCIL SETTLES IN

Fox Hill Branch Meeting – 23 February 2023

Fred Mitchell at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami

THE UNPRIESTLY RANT BY THE ANGLICAN CLERIC

FRED MITCHELL: THE CLERIC, THE FNM AND PRAISES THE PLP NGC

PLP CHAIRMAN ADDRESSES NATIONAL GENERAL COUNCIL

THE MID YEAR BUDGET BY THE FINANCE MINISTER

This Month's Posts

THE UNPRIESTLY RANT BY THE ANGLICAN CLERIC

FRED MITCHELL: THE CLERIC, THE FNM AND PRAISES THE PLP NGC

PLP CHAIRMAN ADDRESSES NATIONAL GENERAL COUNCIL

THE MID YEAR BUDGET BY THE FINANCE MINISTER

PLP SAYS NO TO IMMIGRATION COMMITTEE REQUEST

DUANE SANDS FINDS HIS VOICE BUT IT’S CHOKING

REMEMBERING SIDNEY POITIER THE BAHAMIAN ACTOR

THE FORCES OF CARICOM TO GATHER IN HAITI

Rev William Thompson Loses His Wife

Turks And Caicos Island’s Reception

Michael Pintard Off To Andros In Red Shoes

Fred Mitchell Senior Born 22 February 1919

THE UNPRIESTLY RANT BY THE ANGLICAN CLERIC

FRED MITCHELL: THE CLERIC, THE FNM AND PRAISES THE PLP NGC

PLP CHAIRMAN ADDRESSES NATIONAL GENERAL COUNCIL

THE MID YEAR BUDGET BY THE FINANCE MINISTER

PLP SAYS NO TO IMMIGRATION COMMITTEE REQUEST

DUANE SANDS FINDS HIS VOICE BUT IT’S CHOKING

Facebook-f Instagram