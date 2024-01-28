PRIME MINISTER SAYS ON GRAND BAHAMA: WHATEVER IT TAKES

(The following story first appeared in The Nassau Guardian 26 January 2024 by Travis Cartwright—Editor)

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday he will do what has to be done to get Grand Bahama back on track.

Davis, who was leaving the 33rd annual Bahamas Business Outlook at Baha Mar, was asked about the government’s relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“I have no dispute with them,” he said.

Asked about the government’s decision to withdraw its bid to acquire the Port, he said, “I will do what I have to do to get Grand Baham on the right track.”

The Davis administration has been engaged in a public back and forth with the GBPA in recent months.

During the 2023/2024 budget debate last June, Davis announced that his government was going after the GBPA for monies he said is owed to the Public Treasury.