PRIME MINISTER SAYS THEY HAD PLENTY OF NOTICE

Sir Baltron Bethel in file photo with former boss Rt Hon Perry Christie disputes the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s claim

One of the defences advanced by the Grand Bahama Port Authority in their impertinent press release last week was that no previous Government had ever sought to advance the demand to reimburse the Government for the services provided to the city. Sir Baltron Bethel who worked with Perry Christie then Prime Minister in 2016 as a Senior Policy Advisor, put the lie to that when he told the press last week in The Tribune business Friday 12 April 2024 that the matter was raised by Mr. Christie’s government. In any event, the present Prime Minister Philip Davis has said that he cannot speak for previous administrations. He can only speak for his own. The Prime Minister told the press last week that the demand should not have come as a surprise to the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He said they had plenty of notice. We use this comment to show that this is just another false story that is being circulated by the Grand Bahama Port Authority to defend what is an indefensible position.