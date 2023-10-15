In the evening 9 October 2023 National Heroes Day, further recipients of the Order of Merit and the Bravery Medal were presented to recipients at Government House including posthumously my friend Al Dillette, accepted by his wife Kathryn and daughter Alana, and friends like Josh Wilkinson from Bimini, Shannon Bullard also from Bimini and colleagues from West Grand Bahama with Henry Weymss retired RBPF and ACP Dellareese Ferguson. Congratulations. Presiding was Governor General Cynthia Pratt with the Prime Minister Philip Davis and Chair of the National Honours Advisory Committee Fred Mitchell.