RENEWING A CONTRACT FOR AN FNM TROLL



The report in social media is that FNM Troll Xavier Knowles has had his contract to continue writing filth on line renewed by the Minister of Health Renward Wells to work as an amanuensis at the health ministry. This is the same man who got married and then his guests were all fined for violating the rules of COVID-19, including the son of the Attorney General, the joker Carlyle Bethel. Mr. Knowles was Dr. Duane Sands’ man, having helped the disgraced former Health minister in the last campaign. But the king is dead, but long live the king