Jamahl Strachan Attacked: It’s An FNM Lie On PLP Candidate

The PLP’s newly minted candidate for the Nassau Village constituency was the subject of a political attack by the Free National Movement, using one of its phony sites PLPs for change. That site is neither PLP or for change. It is an FNM site. They claimed that Mr. Strachan was charged with the crime of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Only thing is they left out the resolution of the matter which is that the charge was dropped without more by the prosecution. Mr. Strachan issued the following statement after the false posting sent PLPs into a tizzy:

12 February 2021

At a time when Bahamians are facing the toughest economic time in recent history, the paid FNM propagandists have chosen to once again deflect from their dismal record of governance by rummaging in desperation trying to discredit any person who seeks public life.

The truth is this very weak attempt at telling half truths and not sharing all the details with a splash of a good graphic artist will not work this time.

I stand resolute in my mission to serve my fellow residents of Nassau Village. The Bahamian people deserve visionary leadership, servant representatives and innovative policies to lead them out this dark time. No attack on my character or smoke and mirrors will change that.

I will end with a profound quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

Your humble servant,

Jamahl D Strachan