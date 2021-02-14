COMMENT ON THE PHONY ENVIRONMENTALISTS

This comment first appeared in What’s App on 10 February 2021:

Not too sure who this unelected self appointed group is celebrating BPC’s exploratory stoppage, but if they were to examine closely the following wording that they quote (below) from BPC’s release, they might wish to sit down and consider how globalists think, and the potential cost to The Bahamas:

“A core focus of this review will be an assessment of the technical and value potential established by the drilling of Perseverance #1, and the definition of *further activities that will maximise the Company’s ability to monetise and thus create value from its extensive acreage holding in The Bahamas.”*

This implies that there is a another chapter to this story and it is almost clear. The Bahamas must benefit in an equitable way in any anticipated Chapter 2.