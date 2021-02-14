PETER WITHDRAWING HIS CANDIDACY: COWARDICE

The weekend of 6 February 2021, Peter Turnquest, the disgraced former Finance Minister, wrote this to his campaign team: “By now you would have no doubt heard the report that I have been advised by the party leader that I will not receive the nomination for East Grand Bahama.

“I assume that council will give final confirmation or otherwise on that decision at its next sitting.”

Then on 10 February 2021, he wrote this: “ “Serving the people of East Grand Bahama has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. The relationships we have formed have nurtured my family and I over the last eight-and-a-half years and I will remain forever indebted to the good and fine people of this constituency for the trust and support they have placed in me.

“We have formed a bond and as I have said to several of you personally, we are family and now and you can’t get rid of me yet, I’m just a quick message away.

“However, after much consideration and thoughtful prayer with my family, closest advisors, constituency executives and Free National Movement party officials, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the next general election.

“This difficult decision is based solely on my commitment to bolstering and supporting the FNM as we continue the work of rebuilding our country and ensuring its growth and development for further generations,” his statement continued.

“The Free National Movement, with its transformative agenda, remains the best conduit for the advancement of our people and our democracy, and I am proud of the work we have done in this term.

“As a party, we have had many challenges but also many successes. We must now prepare ourselves for the battles ahead as we cannot afford to lose ground in this critical and sensitive time in our development history.

“Yes, we still have much work to be done to restore what has been lost due to hurricanes and the pandemic, but I am confident that the Free National Movement is still the best option to manage this crisis and guide our recovery.”

This is an abject climb down from the hard mouth he had when he was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and what he told his friends at first, that he was going to run as an independent. A coward dies a thousand deaths.