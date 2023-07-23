Rev. Lloyd Smith Passes

Statement from The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Paty

On the Passing of Rev. Lloyd Smith

For Immediate Release

22 July 2023

The PLP family is saddened this evening to learn of the passing of the Rev Lloyd Smith. He was the leader of the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Education Convention. He was iconic in his reputation and in his stand for the progressive cause. The Prime Minister received the news and indicated his deep sense of personal loss for one whom he considered a confidante and advisor.

We take comfort in the fact that the Lord our Redeemer will see Rev. Smith through. Our country has lost a great leader. The Baptists have lost their Leader. His congregation has lost their pastor. We are all the poorer for his passing.

On behalf of the entire Progressive Liberal Party team, from our Leader, and Deputy Leader, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and the entire Parliamentary team, we express condolences on his passing to his family and the wider Baptist family.

May he rest in peace.

End