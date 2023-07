21 July 2023

The following was posted on the Facebook Page of the Prime Minister Philip Davis on 20th July 2023 as Dr. Saunders lay in repose:

Yesterday, I had the sombre honour of paying my respects to the inimitable H.E Rt. Hon. Gail Saunders, OB OBE. Her profound contributions to Bahamian history and culture are deeply woven into the fabric of our nation. Today, we mourn; tomorrow, we celebrate her enduring legacy.