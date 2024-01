Scenes from the Junkanoo Parade in Georgetown, Exuma

Scenes with Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, along with Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, officials of the JCNP as they observed the Junkanoo Parade in Georgetown, Exuma. Minister Bowleg is seeking to have it televised next year to show not only the huge local crowd but the overflow of tourists. 6 January 2024. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF.