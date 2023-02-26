Sir Arthur Foulkes Seeks To Correct The Record

Both Loftus Roker, a signatory to the independence document, and the late Darrell Rolle, another signatory, told the story of how the FNM Members left the conference in early December 1972 because they wanted to get home before Christmas and so the citizenship provisions were settled by the PLP with the British.  That story was repeated by Prime Minister Philip Davis to the ire of Sir Arthur Foulkes, the retired Governor General, who was also a  signatory to the document.  Sir Arthur said it ain’t so.  But that is his story.  Mr. Roker maintains that the truth is exactly as he tells the story.

