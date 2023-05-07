THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III

The Governor General and Lady Smith and the Prime Minister and Mrs. Davis enter Westminster Abbey.

The Governor General, The Prime Minister , the Leader of the Opposition with their wives

File photo of the Prime Minister meeting King Charles III

We present some scenes from the visit of the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith and Lady Smith, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis at the coronation of King Charles III.  Let us hope that this is the last time Bahamian officials have to come to London to crown a foreign national the King of The Bahamas.  It is time for The Bahamas to become a republic with a Bahamian as President and Head of State.

