THE COVID SPIKE

The Minister of Health Dr. Micheal Darville told the country that there has been a spike in Covid cases with the latest variant in The Bahamas. He says that while the cases have spiked, some are serious, but in the main, the disease is in a milder form. One person has died. The spike is mainly in Grand Bahama. The Prime Minister Philip Davis said that there is no need for any emergency measures to deal with the spike at this time.