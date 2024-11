The Feast Day Of All Saints In Bimini

From FB

At 630 a m outside the doors of Our Lady and St Stephen in Bimini on one of the obligatory feast days to maintain good standing in the Anglican faith but to quote Prime Minister Philip Davis’ cousin in Cat Island: ” Now you that’s the trouble with you, when you ain’t too late, you too early.” 1 November 2024. All Saints Day.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill