Fred Mitchell Visits Gateway Academy In Bimini

From FB

So first thing this morning I stopped in at Gateway Academy in Bimini to visit the children of Headmaster Gilbert Rolle Jr. I spoke to the children about the Glenda’s Road Race on the first Thursday in August 2025 and encouraged them to join the 3 mile race named after my friend Glen Rolle’s daughter Glenda. First prize 300 dollars. The race began in 1964. Glen has passed on but Glenda is still alive and with us. Vincent Ellis is the races commodore. The little ones were in a glad to see us mood.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

1 November 2024