THE FNM ENGAGED IN ACTS OF DISHONESTY

The Free National Movement is pretending and acting like there is some big national crisis involved at the moment in The Bahamas. There is none. A policeman was indicted in the United States. There is nothing in that. The indictment might not be worth the paper it’s written on. The American justice system is riddled with injustice. Ask the man Donald Trump who is about to become the President of the United States. Why should we believe a word in the indictment against the policeman and the five other Bahamians. The FNM is always quick to jump to the side of the foreigners. The FNM is being dishonest. They rigged up a play and made a mockery of the history of our country on Wednesday past 4 December 2024. For us it is a date that will live in infamy. Two people were hurt as a result of what the FNM did by throwing the mace out of the window. They brought a mob to Bay Street . The mob had no reason to be there but the petulance and dishonesty of the FNM. They stand condemned.