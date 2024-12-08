FIGHTING THE RED ANTS

If you looked at the initial pictures of the FNM march and rally on Bay Street, you could have sworn that this was a huge crowd that had gathered to protest something important. It was a storm in a tea cup.

The reason the crowd looked so large was that they only posted close up shots.

When you drew back to an aerial shot though, it was revealed that they were not such a crowd at all.

They were a rent a crowd gathered for pay on the streets of Bay Street to interrupt and foment violence against the elected representatives of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Nassau Guardian said that the FNM made a mockery of the history of the country.

We agree,

They claim that they are concerned about crime. They say they are concerned about violence. But then they ended up doing the same thing being violent, disruptive, disrespectful and fomenting violence amongst others. Their acts were criminal.

In the end order was restored but not before the Speaker claimed that she feared for her life.

This was dismissed by the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, He cannot admit that they, he and his red ant army, went too far.

We hope that criminal prosecution proceeds against them for the insurrection.

We must crush these red ants to stop them from getting any farther.

