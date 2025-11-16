THE FNM HOT DOG PROGRAMME STOPS IN FOX HILL

With a great deal of fanfare in the late summer, the FNM’s candidate for Fox Hill Nicholas Fox announced that he was starting a free hotdog programme for little children at his headquarters to give away after they came from school. The MP for Fox Fred Mitchell warned parents that they were exposing their children to danger by allowing them to go unsupervised into a free programme, the roots of which they knew not. There was widespread push back from FNMs saying that Mr. Mitchell was denying children free food. The programme reportedly cost the FNM’s candidate 600 dollars per week. He came back to say that he was giving a juice, plantain chips and a 100 per cent beef hotdog. He missed the point entirely. So did the FNM partisans. It was not about the food, it was why would you invite unaccompanied minors into your office and give away food knowing the risks of that? Well, time has passed and we see who gets the last laugh. The programme has reportedly been stopped because Dr. Fox has run out of money. Justice is served in the end.