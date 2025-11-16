A NASTY FECKLESS LEADER OF THE FNM

There are these qualifications to be a Member of Parliament or senator in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas: you must be over the age of 21 in the case of an MP, 30 in the case of a Senator; you must be a Bahamian citizen alone; you must not be a bankrupt; you must be resident in The Bahamas; you must not have any contracts with the government unless you have declared them; you must be of sound mind.

We have two leaders of opposition parties in The Bahamas. One is Michael Pintard who leads the Free National Movement and is the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly. The other is a man called Lincoln Bain who is leader of a group called COI and we call them Coalition of Idiots. We ask you to consider today whether or not these two men qualify under the last provision that we mentioned. In other words: have they passed the test of being of sound mind?

We have enough evidence of Lincoln Bain to know that something ain’t exactly right upstairs. One was him with a picture of a semi-automatic weapon being brandished as he was trying to frighten Haitians out of The Bahamas as part of his policy on immigration.

As for Mr. Pintard, he has been acting so strangely of late that certainly the question must be asked. He stood there and allowed the other misleader Mr. Bain call him a crack head. That’s because he himself admitted to using illegal drugs when he was young man.

But on the public stage he did two things over the past week that suggests he is losing it but if not is certainly feckless and out in space, just short of mentally incompetent. One is his running on about Rick Fox, the basketball player, who has been dipping his toe in political waters. Mr. Pintard has been talking confidentially it appears to Mr. Fox about joining the FNM. Mr. Pintard put all Mr. Fox’s business out in the public and just didn’t know when to shut up talking.

During that same public rant on talk radio, he then had to drag the name Fred Mitchell in it and said that Mr. Mitchell is under so much pressure in Fox Hill, by the FNM’s candidate that Mr. Mitchell is “confuddled” up.

This is a figment of Mr. Pintard’s imagination. We think he ought to go get himself checked out. Both he and Mr. Bain ought to go see Nelson Clarke, the psychiatrist and ask for help.



Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 15 November 2025 up to midnight: 1,396,729;

Number of hits for the month of November up to Saturday 15 November 2025 up to midnight: 2,740,288;

Number of hits for the year 2025 up to Saturday 15 November 2025 up to midnight: 34,051,559;