THE FNM’S CALL TO RESIGN RINGS HOLLOW

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

For Immediate Release

28 May 2026

We take note of the FNM’s statement calling for the resignation of the Minister of Finance. The demand for the resignation is as stupid as it is idle.

The position of the FNM is based in a far fetched illogic. This is a party still dumbstruck by their loss at the polls and in Michael Pintard’s desperate attempt to hold on to his leadership, he is lashing out in every direction like a chicken without a head.

The fact is the Minister has no legal nexus that would suggest a conflict of interest. What you have is a set of rank, bitter amateurs in the FNM trying to play lawyer. They have no legal, ethical or moral case to stand on.

What we have left is idle demands of a vapid political group.