MICHAEL HALKITIS DELIVERS HIS FIRST BUDGET STATEMENT

Michael Halkitis is 57 years old. He has reached the crowning height of his political career, now the Minister of Finance of the Commonwealth Of The Bahamas. Not bad for a barefoot boy from Cat Island. Fred Mitchell tells the story of meeting him in a class that he taught in the then College of The Bahamas in Government and Politics in the spring of 1988. He described Mr. Halkitis as the smartest pupil in the class. Mr. Halkitis went on to become a member of parliament along with Mr. Mitchell in 2002. He lost the seat in the debacle of 2017. He did not win in the sweep of 2021, served in the senate and is now back as Minister of Finance in the House. Congratulations to him. This is a proud moment for us all, as he delivered the budget statement. This is the first time since William Allen was Finance Minister back in 2002 that a Minister of Finance was not also Prime Minister. Change is coming. Change has come.