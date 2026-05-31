THE TRAITORS IN THE FNM

There ought to be a legal case brought against the 8 members of the Free National movement in Parliament for being traitors to the Bahamian cause. In this case free speech protects them from the legal consequences but it does not protect them from the condemnation of the Bahamian people.

On 12 May 2026, the day of the general election, a plane carrying passengers between two Bahamian islands to vote crash landed in waters near the state of Florida. The folks who survived, all of them, were taken to hospitals in Florida and then released but one, a man named Eric Gardiner who is in US custody still.

Turns out that the United States government wants him for some offences they say he previously committed. There was 30k in cash on the plane. The money was destined to assist in the campaign of candidates in Grand Bahama. The US says that was drug money. There is no evidence that it is drug money but for the say so of a DEA agent who put that in a public document and in the process maligned the Member of Parliament of The Bahamas by labeling them politician number one. They redacted the name.

Enter the Free National Movement. They lost the general election. They refuse to accept the result but now believe that this plane crash and the money found on the plane will help them destabilize the PLP. All week long they were at it. They and their friends in the Nassau Guardian and Tribune.

Candia Dames who. is the lyingest reporter since Ivan Johnson was frothing at the mouth in outrage all week long.

The fact is there is no evidence to suggest anything other than a plane crash and misadventure. All the rest is idle speculation.

The FNM members showed up in Parliament with badges on their coat pockets saying that they were not politician number one. This is surely a breach of the privilege of members by suggesting that others in the House are politician number one and that they were involved in some nefarious activity. This is traitorous behaviour.

The FNM must accept that they have lost the general election and allow the country to move on with its business.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 30 May 2026 up to midnight: 1,177,538;

Number of hits for the month of May up to Saturday s30 May 2026 up to midnight: 4,101,317;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 30 may 2026 up to midnight: 20,080,304;